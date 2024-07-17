In short Simplifying... In short YouTube Music has globally launched an AI song recognition feature, allowing users to hum a tune to identify it.

Struggling to Shazam that song? Hum it on YouTube instead

By Mudit Dube 01:47 pm Jul 17, 202401:47 pm

What's the story YouTube Music has globally launched an artificial intelligence (AI) powered feature, known as 'sound search' or 'Hum to Search.' This innovative tool allows users to find songs by humming a tune or singing a few lyrics. The feature is activated by tapping on the search bar and clicking on a waveform symbol button, which opens a screen where users can hum or play a snippet of the song they are looking for.

Rollout history

'Hum to Search' feature initially rolled out in May

YouTube's AI song recognition feature was initially introduced for select Android users in May. However, it was temporarily rolled back before its official global release on Monday. The feature is now available to both Android and iOS users worldwide. This rollout is part of YouTube Music's ongoing efforts to enhance user experiences through AI-driven technologies.

Experimental feature

YouTube Music tests AI-powered 'Conversational radio' feature

In addition to 'Hum to Search,' YouTube Music is reportedly testing another AI feature called 'conversational radio.' Currently available only to select YouTube Premium users in the US, this feature enables users to access customized radio stations based on descriptions of the type of music they want. Users can request stations playing "catchy pop choruses" or "upbeat pop anthems." The feature appears as a card titled "Ask for music any way you like" on the home feed.

Industry trend

AI integration trending in music streaming platforms

The integration of generative AI features into music streaming platforms like YouTube Music is indicative of a broader trend across online services. Other companies such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer are also exploring AI-driven technologies. These advancements aim at enabling users to interact more naturally with their music libraries. The goal is to facilitate searching for specific songs or discovering new music through tailored recommendations based on individual music tastes.