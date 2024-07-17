In short Simplifying... In short Apple is considering a new feature to enhance Wi-Fi security for iOS users, according to a recent patent filing.

What's the story Apple has submitted a patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a novel system designed to rank public Wi-Fi networks. As reported by The Mac Observer, the proposed system would evaluate Wi-Fi networks based on various criteria. The aim is to improve the efficiency of interactions between user devices and detected access points, using data collected about these networks without identifying users or their precise locations.

The patent includes an illustration that offers insight into potential functionality of this new system. iOS users might see labels like High Quality, Popular, and Suspicious in the Settings app, to describe a Wi-Fi network. The system would also prompt users if they want to connect to a popular Wi-Fi network available. This initiative follows iOS's recent move to alert iPhone and iPad users about the security of Wi-Fi networks, based on their password type in the Settings app.

While the patent filing indicates Apple's interest in enhancing its Wi-Fi network security system, it is crucial to note that not all patents filed by the company materialize into implemented features. However, considering Apple's strong commitment to privacy, it seems plausible that such a system could be introduced in the future. The primary goal would be to alert users about the reliability of a Wi-Fi network before they connect.