In short Simplifying... In short Anthropic's AI-powered Claude app, known for drafting texts, summarizing content, and answering complex questions, is now available on Android.

The app, free to use but offering a Pro plan for enhanced features, is powered by Claude 3.5 Sonnet, ranking second in the Large Model Systems Organization Chatbot Arena.

Unlike other apps, Claude doesn't downgrade free users during peak times, making it a handy tool for on-the-go queries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It debuted on iOS 2 months back

After iOS, Anthropic's Claude app is now available on Android

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:18 pm Jul 17, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Anthropic, a leading AI research firm, has extended the availability of its generative AI tool, Claude, to Android users. This launch follows two months after the app's successful introduction on iOS. The Claude app is a sophisticated tool that offers more than just simple web links in response to user prompts. It can process text, files, and images.

Capabilities

How Claude app works

The Claude app, which is based on the Claude 3 LLM family of AI models, is engineered to perform a range of tasks. It can draft texts, summarize content, and find answers to complex questions. According to Anthropic, the app is a tool that users can turn to for help on a variety of tasks whenever inspiration strikes. It covers everything from writing to analysis to math.

Extra

Pro plan offered by Claude

While the Claude app for Android is free to use, it also offers a Pro plan for enhanced usage. The Pro plan gives users five times more Claude usage, and access to additional models such as Claude 3 Opus and Haiku. The app, available for download from the Google Play Store, brings advanced multi-modal, multilingual, and reasoning capabilities to mobile devices.

App performance

Performance and user experience

The Android version of the Claude app provides the same benefits as its iOS counterpart, including vision capabilities, cross-device syncing, and multilingual processing. It is fueled by Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Anthropic's most powerful model. In terms of performance, Claude 3.5 Sonnet ranks second out of 115 models in the Large Model Systems Organization (LMSYS) Chatbot Arena with 1,450,208 votes.

Usage

Unique features and user accessibility

Unlike other apps like ChatGPT, the Claude app does not downgrade free users to a less capable model, during high-demand periods. To use the app, users need to download it from the Google Play Store and sign in with their Anthropic account. The app is particularly useful for on-the-go queries such as composing texts, emails, or social media post captions.