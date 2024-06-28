In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to new EU regulations, Apple is innovating a removable battery for its future iPhone 16.

The tech giant plans to use "electrically induced adhesive debonding" to dislodge the battery, a shift from the current adhesive strips method.

However, Apple could bypass this law if its batteries retain 83% capacity after 500 charges and 80% after 1,000 charges.

Apple's move comes in response to new EU regulations

Apple is developing removable battery for iPhone 16

By Akash Pandey 12:03 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Apple is working on a removable battery for its upcoming iPhone series, possibly launching the feature with the iPhone 16, according to The Information. This move comes in response to new European regulations mandating easily replaceable batteries in smartphones sold within the EU. The law, passed last year by the European Parliament, applies to several other product categories including electric scooters. The report states that one of the iPhone 16 series models may debut easy-to-replace battery tech.

New battery technology could debut sooner

The new EU regulation, which requires all thin smartphones and foldables to have easily replaceable batteries by 2027, may see Apple introducing the new battery technology sooner than required. In the past, the most important feature of smartphones has been the ability to easily replace the battery with a new one. Currently, iPhones use adhesive strips to secure the battery, a process that necessitates specialized equipment for removal.

Innovative solution for battery release

To comply with the new regulations, Apple plans to implement "electrically induced adhesive debonding," a technique that uses a small electrical jolt to dislodge the battery. Rumors about this battery release method has been in speculation since last winter. However, despite this change, opening an iPhone will still pose challenges due to the tightly screwed and interconnected components, the report states.

Apple could be exempted from the law on one condition

Apple could bypass the new EU battery law if it meets certain criteria, such as maintaining at least 83% of its battery capacity after 500 charges and 80% after 1,000 charges.