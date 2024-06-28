In brief Simplifying... In brief Microsoft is expanding its Xbox TV app to Fire TV, marking its first launch outside of Samsung's recent TVs and Meta's Quest VR headsets.

You can soon stream Xbox games on your Fire TV

What's the story Microsoft has revealed its intention to launch the Xbox TV app on Amazon's Fire TV Stick in July. This move will enable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access Xbox Cloud Gaming and stream a variety of games directly on their Fire TV devices. The app will be compatible with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K models, extending its availability to over 25 countries.

Xbox TV app expands beyond Meta and Samsung devices

This marks the first time the Xbox TV app will be launched on a platform other than Samsung's recent TVs and monitors. Microsoft initially collaborated with Samsung in 2022 to introduce the Xbox TV app on their 2022 smart TVs. The app also debuted on Meta's Quest VR headsets last year, offering users access to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft eager to welcome new players

Ashley McKissick, head of Xbox experiences and platforms engineering, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming launch. She stated, "We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience." To utilize the service, users will require a compatible Fire TV stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.