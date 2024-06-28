In brief Simplifying... In brief The OnePlus Pad Pro, a high-performance tablet, has been launched with a 12.1-inch 3K display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

It boasts a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera, Dolby Vision support, and a 9,510mAh battery.

Additionally, it offers a quad-speaker setup and optional accessories like a Smart Stylus Pro and a Smart Touch Keyboard.

The tablet runs Android 14-based ColorOS for Pad

OnePlus Pad Pro, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, goes official

By Akash Pandey 11:31 am Jun 28, 202411:31 am

What's the story OnePlus has officially launched its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad Pro, in China. The Pad Pro is touted as one of the fastest tablets in the market, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which makes it a strong performer. It is competitively priced starting at CNY 2,899 (approximately ₹33,300) for the base 8GB/128GB model. OnePlus has yet to reveal plans for an international release of this tablet.

Tech specifications

High-end display and large storage capacity

The OnePlus Pad Pro sports a 12.1-inch 3K IPS panel display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 540Hz touch sampling rate, and 900-nits of brightness. It supports Dolby Vision for vibrant, high-quality images. The tablet features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, and an 8MP camera on the front. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, making it an impressive choice for heavy users.

What's more?

Battery, audio, and accessories

The OnePlus Pad Pro is equipped with a large 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W. The tablet includes a quad-speaker audio setup, enhancing its multimedia capabilities. OnePlus has also introduced the Smart Stylus Pro with ultra-low latency and tactile feedback and a Smart Touch Keyboard with a split design and large touchpad. These accessories are available for purchase separately.