In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch7, rumored to sport a new olive green color and a BioActive Sensor for health metrics, is set to be unveiled at the Unpacked event.

Alongside, the event will also showcase the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro earbuds, Galaxy Fold6, Flip6 foldable devices, and the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring fitness device.

The event will be livestreamed on July 10, with reservations for these products already open in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be launched at the Unpacked event on July 10

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra fully revealed ahead of launch

By Akash Pandey 10:59 am Jun 28, 202410:59 am

What's the story Images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra along with, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3, and Galaxy Buds3 Pro have been leaked ahead of the company's Unpacked event on July 10. The renders are coming from well-known leaker Evan Blass. Interestingly, the Galaxy Watch Ultra appears to be featuring a gray exterior with orange accents and a durable-looking band. The design of this squarish smartwatch appears to draw inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra, particularly in its band connector system.

New releases

What about the Galaxy Watch7 and Buds3 earbuds?

The Galaxy Watch7, as per the leaked images, will be available in a new olive green colorway. Its design appears almost identical to the Watch6. The leak also includes images of the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro. The exact model of the Buds3 and Buds3 Pro remains unclear due to the lack of branding on the leaked images. However, both earbuds feature a stemmed design, with one pair showcasing an open design (without eartips) similar to Apple's regular AirPods (3rd-gen).

Information

Anticipated specifications for Watch7

While Samsung has not yet revealed any specifications for its smartwatches, a separate leak suggests that Watch7 will be available in a 40mm size powered by an unnamed 3nm chip. It'll also feature a new BioActive Sensor for health metrics along with several AI features.

Event preview

Samsung's Unpacked event to reveal more products

In addition to these wearables, Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event is also expected to reveal new foldable devices including the Galaxy Fold6 and Flip6 as well as the long-awaited Galaxy Ring fitness device. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel, main website, and Newsroom site at 9:00am ET (6:30pm IST) on July 10. Interestingly, the Fold6, Flip6, Buds3, and Watch7 are already up for reservations in India.