By Akash Pandey 10:03 am Jun 28, 2024

What's the story YouTube Premium has launched several innovative features to improve user experience. One of them is the picture-in-picture mode for Android users, which allows them to watch Shorts while using other apps. Subscribers can continue viewing content while checking emails or browsing social media. The company is also testing smart downloads for Shorts, which would automatically save short-form videos on users' devices for offline viewing.

"Jump ahead" to skip to the most engaging part

YouTube Premium has also included a "Jump ahead" feature, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and viewership data to identify and quickly jump to more engaging parts of a video. Currently live for Android users in the US, it will be extended to iOS users soon.

Conversational AI tool for enhanced interactivity

YouTube is currently testing a conversational AI tool that can answer user queries and suggest related content without interrupting the ongoing video. This experimental feature, however, is only available for English videos displaying an "Ask" button and is limited to users in the US. The video hosting platform has also redesigned its watch page for desktop users, aiming to make it easier for them to find related content.

Plan to expand premium subscription options

YouTube has revealed its intention to broaden the Premium subscription services, as stated in a separate community post. However, no specific details about the new plans or additional benefits were provided. At present, YouTube offers a few Premium plans: Individual at $13.99 per month (or $139.99 for 12 months), Family at $22.99 per month, and Student at $7.99 per month. Subscribers to these plans enjoy perks such as ad-free videos, offline viewing, and ad-free access to the YouTube Music library.