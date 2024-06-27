In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming CMF Phone (1) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage expandable to 2TB.

It's rumored to have a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Priced under ₹20,000, it also offers basic dust and water protection with IP52 certification.

The CMF Phone (1) will run on Android 14-based Nothing OS

CMF Phone (1) to be priced under ₹20,000, specs leaked

What's the story Days before its official launch on July 8, details about the CMF Phone (1), a budget smartphone by Nothing, have been leaked. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the 6GB/128GB variant of the device could be priced at ₹15,999, while the 8GB/128GB model could cost ₹17,999. However, these prices are likely inclusive of bank discounts, as disclosed by the tipster, who has a decent track record for India-centric launches.

Nothing has previously confirmed a rotating screw on the back of the CMF Phone (1), suggesting users can change the back of their smartphone. The phone is now tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000-nits and a 30-120Hz variable refresh rate. It could be powered by Dimensity 7300 chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB).

The CMF Phone (1) is tipped to come with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor. A 16MP front camera will be available for selfies. Under the hood, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging is expected. The device will offer some basic protection against dust and water with IP52 certification. The CMF Phone (1) is set to be unveiled alongside Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.