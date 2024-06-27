In brief Simplifying... In brief The ZTE Voyage 3D smartphone, with its unique ability to display 3D without glasses, is now on sale in China.

It boasts a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ screen, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 5MP front camera, powered by a UNISOC T760 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery.

The ZTE Voyage 3D offers real-time conversion of content from 2D to 3D

This smartphone lets you see in 3D without special glasses

By Akash Pandey 05:48 pm Jun 27, 202405:48 pm

What's the story ZTE has unveiled its latest glasses-free 3D smartphone, the Voyage 3D, at MWC Shanghai. The affordable Android handset features a unique 3D display that can convert 2D content into 3D in real time. The key feature of Voyage 3D is its Neovision 3D Anytime display technology that uses stereoscopic eye-tracking technology to project images with a 60-degree viewing angle and simulated depth for a realistic three-dimensional effect.

ZTE Voyage 3D: Specifications and features

The ZTE Voyage 3D comes with entry-level specifications, featuring a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone includes a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front-facing shooter. It is powered by a UNISOC T760 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W charging. On the software front, it runs Android 13-based MyOS 13.

Availability and pricing details

The ZTE Voyage 3D, available in Star Black color, retails for CNY 1,499 (₹17,200) and is currently on open sale in China. Alongside the smartphone, ZTE also announced the pricing for its second-generation tablet, the nubia Pad 3D II. The tablet features an improved Neovision 3D Anytime display and is priced at CNY 6,499 (₹74,600).