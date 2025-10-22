YouTube's new tool helps creators protect themselves from AI deepfakes

YouTube has introduced a new feature, the "likeness detection" tool, to help creators protect their identities from AI-generated content. The move comes amid growing concerns over the use of advanced AI models in creating synthetic images and videos that are often indistinguishable from real ones. These tools have been used to spread misinformation and harass individuals, prompting calls for more stringent measures against such practices on platforms like YouTube.

Feature details How does the likeness detection tool work? The likeness detection tool works like YouTube's copyright detection system, flagging face-stealing AI content on the platform. However, to use this feature, creators will have to provide more personal information to Google. Currently in beta testing, it may not be available for all creators on YouTube Studio. Once available, it will be found under the existing "Content detection" menu in YouTube Studio settings.

Operation Setup process requires government ID and video of face The setup process for the likeness detection tool assumes that a channel has only one host whose likeness needs protection. This person has to verify their identity by providing a photo of a government ID and a video of their face. Once signed up, YouTube's algorithm will flag videos from other channels that appear to have this person's face. However, it is important to note that some results may be false positives from channels using short clips under fair use guidelines.

Reporting process Creators can report AI fakes in a few minutes If creators spot an AI fake, they can report it in a few minutes by adding some details. If the video uses content from their channel that doesn't follow fair use guidelines, YouTube recommends submitting a copyright removal request as well. However, just because someone's likeness appears in an AI video doesn't mean it will be removed by YouTube.