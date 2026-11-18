YouTube Music adds Gemini icon to Ask Music feature
YouTube Music just made it easier to use its Ask Music feature by adding a new Gemini icon:
Look for the spark in the top right corner on Android and iOS.
This update is all about making the app feel smoother and more intuitive.
Ask Music: Premium users create playlists
Ask Music, first launched in 2024, lets Premium users create a mix, discover artists, and build a playlist using text or voice.
Now, with the Gemini icon front and center, jumping into Ask Music is way simpler: Just tap and start exploring your next favorite track or playlist.