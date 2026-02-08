YouTube Music now requires a subscription to see full lyrics

Premium plan costs $10.99/month in the US

YouTube Music Premium costs $10.99/month in the US and unlocks ad-free listening, background play, downloads, and now unlimited lyrics access.

The regular YouTube Premium plan is $13.99/month and covers all YouTube apps.

Some users have criticized the move, but with over 325 million paid subscriptions across consumer services and $60 billion in 2025 revenue from YouTube ads and subscriptions, Google doesn't seem too worried.