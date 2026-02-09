The change is now live globally

YouTube Music now wants you to pay for seeing lyrics

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:01 am Feb 09, 202611:01 am

What's the story

YouTube Music has started restricting access to full song lyrics, making them available only to paid subscribers. The change comes after months of testing and is now being rolled out globally. Under the new policy, free users can only view lyrics for up to five songs before hitting a paywall. After that, only partial song lyrics are visible with the rest blurred out and unscrollable.