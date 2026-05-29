YouTube Music on iPhone faces playback and connectivity bugs
Technology
If you've had trouble with YouTube Music on your iPhone lately, like playback stopping, blank miniplayer screens, or issues using CarPlay, Siri, and Bluetooth, you're not alone.
These bugs made simple things like playing songs or skipping tracks pretty frustrating.
YouTube Music v9.21 on App Store
Google rolled out version 9.21 of YouTube Music on May 28 to sort it all out.
The update is now up on the App Store and tackles those annoying playback and connectivity problems.
If you were affected, just update your app for a hassle-free listening experience again.