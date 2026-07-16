YouTube Music tests full screen now playing art covering bars
Technology
YouTube Music is testing a new look where the song or video's cover art fills the entire Now Playing screen, even covering the status and navigation bars.
This update ditches the old split-view with rounded corners, aiming for a cleaner, more immersive vibe.
Transparent pill buttons in limited test
The full-screen effect isn't just for songs: it works with music videos too, taking cues from Shorts and other portrait-style media.
Some parts of the artwork might get cropped in this layout, and you'll notice transparent pill-shaped buttons instead of colored backgrounds.
For now, only a small group of users can try it out while YouTube sees how it goes.