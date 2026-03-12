YouTube now has non-skippable ads on connected TVs

You'll see VRC Non-Skip ads in three flavors: quick 6-second bumpers, classic 15-second spots, and longer 30-second CTV-only versions. Google 's AI now handles where and when these show up, so advertisers don't have to guess, meaning you might notice a smarter mix of ad lengths.

Advertisers need to come up with more engaging ads

With more viewing shifting to connected TVs (and because viewers can often skip ads online), Google wants to make sure brands actually get seen on big screens.

But here's the catch: because viewers often pay attention to fun or interactive content, advertisers may need more engaging or creative ads to capture attention on big screens.