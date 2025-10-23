YouTube now lets you set daily time limits for Shorts
YouTube just rolled out a new tool that lets you set a daily time limit for watching Shorts on your phone.
Once you hit your chosen limit, the Shorts feed pauses and you'll get a friendly reminder that you've reached your quota.
This feature began rolling out in the app settings on October 22, 2025.
The feed stops when your time's up
This update builds on YouTube's digital wellbeing features, but it's more direct than the old "Take a Break" reminders—now, the feed actually stops when your time's up.
Later this year, parents will also be able to set non-dismissible daily limits for their kids' supervised accounts.
Shorts have become increasingly popular
YouTube's move comes as more people worry about getting stuck in endless short video loops, with Shorts alone racking up over five trillion views in under two years.
The new timer aims to help users keep their scrolling in check.