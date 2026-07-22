YouTube records 1.7B World Cup views, tops 200B total
Technology
The FIFA World Cup 2026 just smashed YouTube records, pulling in more than 1.7 billion viewers for tournament videos and pushing total World Cup content views past 200 billion.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the excitement on X, highlighting how fans everywhere turned to YouTube for all the best moments and recaps.
Spain beat Argentina, creators 2.5B views
YouTube creators played a big part too, generating more than 2.5 billion views with their commentary and creative takes.
The first-ever Creator Cup even brought in more than 10 million live viewers, pretty wild!
On the field, Spain edged out Argentina 1-0 in extra time thanks to Ferran Torres's clutch goal, ending a 16-year wait for their second World Cup win.