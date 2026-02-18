YouTube back online after major outage hits millions

YouTube , the world's leading video streaming platform, suffered a major outage, leaving millions of users worldwide without access to their favorite content. The disruption began around 5:30pm PT and hit total reports of over 1.6 million on Downdetector. A while back, the number of reports has dropped significantly to under 50,000, suggesting the service was coming back online for users.

Technical glitch YouTube blames recommendation system for global outage In response to the outage, YouTube said that it was caused by a problem with its recommendation system. The issue prevented videos from appearing on various surfaces across YouTube, including its homepage and apps like YouTube Music and Kids. However, the company has since confirmed that this issue has been resolved across all platforms.

Impact During the outage, users were greeted with a blank screen During the outage, users were greeted with a blank screen or an error message saying "Something went wrong." The YouTube homepage was visible but without any videos. This glitch was particularly noticeable on platforms like iPads where it displayed pixel art from the 1980s along with the same error message.

Official comment YouTube spokesperson says issue fixed A YouTube spokesperson said, "An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, and YouTube TV). This issue has now been fixed across all platforms." The company also posted an update on its support page acknowledging the problem and assuring users that it was working on a full fix.

