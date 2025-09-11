YouTube now lets you dub your videos in multiple languages

YouTube has officially launched its multi-language audio feature for all creators, following a successful two-year pilot program. The innovative tool allows content creators to dub their videos into multiple languages, significantly expanding their potential audience. The rollout of this feature is expected to take place over the coming weeks.

Pilot results Initial pilot program and AI dubbing tool The multi-language audio feature was first launched as a pilot in 2023, for select creators such as MrBeast, Mark Rober, and chef Jamie Oliver. These creators had to rely on third-party dubbing services until YouTube introduced an AI-powered auto-dubbing tool. This tool uses Google's Gemini technology to mimic a creator's tone and emotions for more natural-sounding translations.

Impact assessment Significant increase in viewership for early adopters YouTube has reported that creators who used the multi-language audio feature have seen a massive spike in viewership from non-primary language speakers. On average, over 25% of their watch time came from views in the video's non-primary language. Jamie Oliver's channel, for example, saw a threefold increase in views after adopting multi-language audio tracks.