YouTube now lets you dub your videos in multiple languages
What's the story
YouTube has officially launched its multi-language audio feature for all creators, following a successful two-year pilot program. The innovative tool allows content creators to dub their videos into multiple languages, significantly expanding their potential audience. The rollout of this feature is expected to take place over the coming weeks.
Pilot results
Initial pilot program and AI dubbing tool
The multi-language audio feature was first launched as a pilot in 2023, for select creators such as MrBeast, Mark Rober, and chef Jamie Oliver. These creators had to rely on third-party dubbing services until YouTube introduced an AI-powered auto-dubbing tool. This tool uses Google's Gemini technology to mimic a creator's tone and emotions for more natural-sounding translations.
Impact assessment
Significant increase in viewership for early adopters
YouTube has reported that creators who used the multi-language audio feature have seen a massive spike in viewership from non-primary language speakers. On average, over 25% of their watch time came from views in the video's non-primary language. Jamie Oliver's channel, for example, saw a threefold increase in views after adopting multi-language audio tracks.
Strategic expansion
Multi-language thumbnails for a more personalized experience
Along with the multi-language audio feature, YouTube has also been testing multi-language thumbnails with select creators. This feature lets creators customize their thumbnails to show the text in other languages, catering to their international audience. The localized thumbnails are designed to match viewers' preferred languages, further enhancing user experience and engagement on the platform.