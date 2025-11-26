YouTube now lets you customize your home feed

User empowerment

'Your Custom Feed' gives users control over recommendations

The new feature, "Your Custom Feed," will be available to select users on their homepage. It will appear next to the regular "Home" button and allow users to enter prompts based on their interests. This way, instead of passively scrolling through a stream of possibly irrelevant content, you can actively curate your feed by entering specific prompts. For instance, if you're looking for cooking videos, simply typing that into the custom feed would prompt YouTube to serve similar content.