YouTube now lets you customize your home feed
What's the story
YouTube is working on a new experimental feature called "Your Custom Feed" to improve user experience. The initiative comes in response to the common frustration with algorithm-based recommendations on the homepage that often don't hit the mark. The platform's algorithm is known to misinterpret user intent, leading to an influx of unwanted content. For example, watching Disney videos could lead YouTube to assume you're a fan, resulting in an avalanche of similar content, even if that's not what you want.
User empowerment
'Your Custom Feed' gives users control over recommendations
The new feature, "Your Custom Feed," will be available to select users on their homepage. It will appear next to the regular "Home" button and allow users to enter prompts based on their interests. This way, instead of passively scrolling through a stream of possibly irrelevant content, you can actively curate your feed by entering specific prompts. For instance, if you're looking for cooking videos, simply typing that into the custom feed would prompt YouTube to serve similar content.
Game changer
Customization could revolutionize YouTube user experience
The potential impact of "Your Custom Feed" on user experience is huge. The ability to customize a YouTube feed could prove to be a more efficient alternative than the current method of clicking on videos one by one, and using the "Not interested" or "Don't recommend channel" options. However, it remains to be seen how well this feature will be received by users.