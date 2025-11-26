Next Article
ChatGPT now lets you talk (and type) at the same time
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a handy new update for ChatGPT—now you can actually have voice conversations with it while still seeing your text chats.
This Voice Mode feature, announced on November 25, 2025, works on both your phone and computer, making chatting with AI feel a lot more natural.
What else is cool?
With Voice Mode, you can generate or tweak images and try out features like vibe coding or the Shopping Research tool—all without stopping your conversation.
If you liked the old setup better, there's an easy switch in settings called "Separate mode" to bring it back.
These updates aim to enhance the user experience by integrating more interactive features.