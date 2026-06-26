YouTube Shorts adds 2x playback speed for faster viewing
Technology
YouTube Shorts just got a handy upgrade: you can now double the playback speed to 2x to zip through videos or quickly find your favorite moments.
As YouTube puts it, this is meant to help you "absorb information more quickly or find your favorite part faster."
YouTube Shorts removes dislike button
Dislike button is out. Now you can mark videos as "Not Interested" or stop channels from being recommended, making your feed more personal.
Likes are shown with a heart emoji instead of a thumbs-up, adding a friendlier touch.
Plus, the new "Clear Screen mode" lets you hide icons and text for distraction-free viewing.
These updates will roll out gradually as YouTube aims for an even smoother Shorts experience.