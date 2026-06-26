YouTube Shorts adds 2x playback speed for faster viewing

YouTube Shorts removes dislike button

Dislike button is out. Now you can mark videos as "Not Interested" or stop channels from being recommended, making your feed more personal.

Likes are shown with a heart emoji instead of a thumbs-up, adding a friendlier touch.

Plus, the new "Clear Screen mode" lets you hide icons and text for distraction-free viewing.

These updates will roll out gradually as YouTube aims for an even smoother Shorts experience.