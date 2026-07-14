Worrying: YouTube is still recommending videos that promote eating disorders
What's the story
A recent study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has revealed that YouTube continues to recommend videos related to eating disorders to its teenage users. The research was conducted on a simulated account of a 13-year-old girl who was exposed to unsafe diet and body image content for the first time. The findings showed that one in 10 videos suggested by YouTube's Up Next algorithm contained thinspiration, extreme calorie restriction, or other harmful material.
Corporate stance
Google responds to CCDH report
In response to the study, Google, the parent company of YouTube, reiterated its commitment to combating harmful content.
The tech giant said that the videos highlighted in the report have been removed from its platform.
The findings of this study come after telecoms regulator Ofcom criticized YouTube and TikTok for not doing enough to protect young users from harmful online content.
Regulatory compliance
Online Safety Act mandates platforms to protect minors
The UK's Online Safety Act, which came into effect in July 2025, mandates platforms like YouTube to protect users under the age of 18 from harmful content.
This includes videos promoting suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders.
The law also requires these sites to consider the potential harm their algorithms could cause to young users and take steps to mitigate any risks.
Non-compliance could result in fines up to 10% of a company's global revenue.
User experience
Jazmin Kaur's story highlights dangers of online content
The study's findings resonate with the experiences of many young people, like Jazmin Kaur, who was diagnosed with anorexia at 13.
She said her journey started innocently but later became worse due to extreme content on platforms like YouTube.
Jazmin eventually deleted her social media accounts and is now pursuing a master's degree in pediatric nursing while working in an adult mental health unit.
Study details
CCDH's study methodology and findings
The CCDH's study involved creating a profile of a 13-year-old girl in the UK who watched 10 potentially harmful videos about dieting and body image.
The team then analyzed the next 100 videos suggested by YouTube's Up Next algorithm.
In 2026, one in 10 of these recommendations was deemed harmful eating disorder content. This is an improvement from one in four identified when the same experiment was conducted in 2024.
Algorithm impact
Crisis panels on YouTube videos
The study also examined crisis panels, which are blue boxes on YouTube that can direct users to reputable support services.
In 2026, none of the harmful eating disorder videos recommended by YouTube's algorithm triggered a crisis panel.
However, warnings did appear on other diet and body image videos that weren't classified as potentially dangerous by CCDH.