YouTube surpasses 150 million global music and premium subscribers
Technology
YouTube has surpassed 150 million subscribers globally across its Music and Premium services, a big leap from 125 million in March 2025.
Google's Sundar Pichai said it was a major milestone, showing how fast YouTube's subscription side is growing as the platform looks beyond ads for revenue.
YouTube ads up 9.2% in the September quarter (Q3 2025)
Even with more people paying, YouTube's ad revenue only grew by 9.2% to $11.2 billion in the September quarter (Q3 2025), the slowest pace in 2025.
In September 2025, YouTube announced features like Shorts series and expanding its shopping affiliate program to keep users engaged and help creators earn more.