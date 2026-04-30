YouTube tests 'Ask YouTube' Q&A with some US Premium users

Apply to try 'Ask YouTube' feature

Instead of basic search results, "Ask YouTube" highlights specific video clips, titles, and creators, so you can jump straight to the good stuff or discover new channels.

You can also ask follow-up questions to dig deeper into topics.

Right now, it's only for Premium members aged 18 and older, but Google says it is working on making it available to non-Premium users.

If you're curious, you can apply to use the experimental feature and try it out early!