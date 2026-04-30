YouTube tests 'Ask YouTube' Q&A with some US Premium users
YouTube is testing a new feature called "Ask YouTube" with some Premium users in the US.
This tool lets you type questions in plain English and get answers that mix text and video, making it way simpler to find what you're looking for, almost like having a personal guide instead of just scrolling through endless video lists.
Apply to try 'Ask YouTube' feature
Instead of basic search results, "Ask YouTube" highlights specific video clips, titles, and creators, so you can jump straight to the good stuff or discover new channels.
You can also ask follow-up questions to dig deeper into topics.
Right now, it's only for Premium members aged 18 and older, but Google says it is working on making it available to non-Premium users.
If you're curious, you can apply to use the experimental feature and try it out early!