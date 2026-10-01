YouTube tests desktop UI hiding dislike button, keeping like visible
Technology
YouTube is experimenting with a new desktop look where the dislike button is hidden inside an overflow menu, while the like button stays up front.
This move builds on YouTube's earlier decision to hide public dislike counts back in 2021, all part of their effort to "de-weaponize" the button.
Users spot dislike next to report
Some users on Twitter/X and Reddit have spotted these changes, noticing that the dislike option now sits next to "Report" in a less obvious spot.
Not everyone has this update yet.
It looks like YouTube is testing a new desktop look similar to what they did with Shorts.
All signs point to YouTube still tweaking how we interact with videos.