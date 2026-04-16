YouTube tests image posts and carousels inside Shorts feed
Technology
YouTube is experimenting with letting creator posts appear right in the Shorts feed.
You'll see image posts and carousels mixed with your usual Shorts, making it easier to keep up with what your favorite creators are sharing.
Each post can have up to 10 images, complete with text overlays and royalty-free music for extra flair.
YouTube mobile rollout adds soundtrack options
This update is part of a global rollout on the YouTube mobile app. Creators can now add soundtracks from YouTube's Audio Library or use Dream Track (where available) to make their posts pop.
Not everyone has access just yet, but YouTube says more users will get these features, and they're asking for feedback to help shape what comes next.