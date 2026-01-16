YouTube to allow monetization of controversial content starting January 2026
Technology
Big update from YouTube: the company announced this week that creators may now be eligible to earn full ad revenue on videos covering tough topics like self-harm, abortion, suicide, and domestic or sexual abuse when those topics are dramatized or discussed in a non-graphic manner.
These subjects used to get limited ads (that yellow dollar sign), so this is a big shift for those who discuss real-life issues.
Why is YouTube making this change?
YouTube says it's responding to creators who felt the old rules were too strict and hurt their earnings—even when they discussed sensitive topics.
The platform admits it was "too restrictive" before.
Just a heads-up: content about child abuse or eating disorders will still not be eligible for ads, keeping some boundaries in place.