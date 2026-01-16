YouTube to allow monetization of controversial content starting January 2026 Technology Jan 16, 2026

Big update from YouTube: the company announced this week that creators may now be eligible to earn full ad revenue on videos covering tough topics like self-harm, abortion, suicide, and domestic or sexual abuse when those topics are dramatized or discussed in a non-graphic manner.

These subjects used to get limited ads (that yellow dollar sign), so this is a big shift for those who discuss real-life issues.