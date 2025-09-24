YouTube to reinstate channels banned for COVID-19, election misinformation

YouTube has announced plans to reinstate channels that were banned for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and elections. The decision was revealed in a letter from Alphabet lawyer Daniel Donovan to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan. The move comes as part of a broader shift in YouTube's approach toward content moderation, especially regarding politically sensitive topics.

Policy change 'Wider range of content' now allowed The letter from Donovan, a partner at King & Spalding who represents Alphabet in this case, emphasized that "YouTube's Community Guidelines allow for a wider range of content regarding COVID-19 and election integrity." He added that "reflecting the company's commitment to free expression," YouTube would give all creators an opportunity to rejoin the platform if their channels were terminated for repeated violations of policies that are no longer in effect.

Recognition Letter acknowledges the role of conservative voices on platform The letter also acknowledged the importance of conservative voices on its platform, saying they have a significant reach and contribute to civic discourse. Donovan said these creators are instrumental in shaping today's online consumption by hosting 'must-watch' interviews with politicians, celebrities, business leaders, among others. This recognition comes as part of YouTube's broader strategy to diversify its content offerings and promote free expression on its platform.