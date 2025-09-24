This nanomaterial could help treat Parkinson's, Alzheimer's without surgery
Scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) have found a nanomaterial called graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4) that can stimulate brain cells—no surgery needed.
This could potentially open up new, non-invasive options for treating diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's in the future.
Research findings show that the material helps boost dopamine levels and lowers harmful proteins linked to Parkinson's.
g-C3N4 acts like a 'smart switch' for neurons
g-C3N4 acts like a "smart switch" for neurons by creating tiny electric fields when near nerve cells.
This triggers growth and better connections between brain cells, all without any implants or external devices.
The team hopes this safer approach could someday change how we treat neurodegenerative diseases, though more testing is still ahead.