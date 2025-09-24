Alibaba bets $53B on AI, partners with NVIDIA for robots

Alibaba's bold $53B investment in AI amid US-China tech tensions

Even with ongoing US-China tech tensions, Alibaba isn't slowing down.

The company has committed 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) over three years to ramp up its AI and cloud computing projects.

This push lines up with China's broader goal to back local tech startups and rely less on foreign technology—especially as companies like NVIDIA face new restrictions in China.

For Alibaba, these bold investments represent a strategic move in the global AI race.