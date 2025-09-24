Alibaba bets $53B on AI, partners with NVIDIA for robots
Alibaba just announced a big partnership with NVIDIA to make humanoid robots smarter, using NVIDIA's advanced AI tech on Alibaba Cloud.
The reveal happened at their annual developers' conference in Hangzhou.
After CEO Eddie Wu shared plans for bigger investments in AI, Alibaba's shares jumped over nine percent on Wednesday—a sign of investor enthusiasm about the move.
Alibaba's bold $53B investment in AI amid US-China tech tensions
Even with ongoing US-China tech tensions, Alibaba isn't slowing down.
The company has committed 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) over three years to ramp up its AI and cloud computing projects.
This push lines up with China's broader goal to back local tech startups and rely less on foreign technology—especially as companies like NVIDIA face new restrictions in China.
For Alibaba, these bold investments represent a strategic move in the global AI race.