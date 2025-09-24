Next Article
New blood test can detect Alzheimer's even before symptoms appear
Technology
India has introduced a new FDA-approved test for early detection of Alzheimer's—meet Dendrite Dx.
This non-invasive test, developed by Dr. Dangs Labs, uses a quick digital quiz and a blood sample to help detect Alzheimer's-related proteins in those with early symptoms or at risk.
Test is expected to cost around ₹10,000
Dendrite Dx is about 90% accurate and expected to cost around ₹10,000.
You start with a 15-20 minutes cognitive quiz on your phone or laptop; if that flags any issues, you'll do a blood test that checks for key biomarkers like tau and amyloid proteins using advanced tech.
There's also a supplementary genetic check for late-onset risk.
Early diagnosis can make a real difference—so this could be a game-changer for many families.