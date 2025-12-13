YouTube TV apps get redesigned video player with new features

What's new and different?

Playback controls have been updated for smoother play, pause, and skip actions.

There's also a permanent "Subscribe" button that switches to "Notify Me" when you're checking out upcoming live streams.

Sports fans get multiview options for live games, and YouTube Music or Premium users have a new "Display Mode."

Heads up: using your remote's arrows now brings up the interface instead of skipping ahead—so it might take a little getting used to.

The update is rolling out widely and works on devices like Google TV Streamer and Apple TV.