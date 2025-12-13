YouTube TV apps get redesigned video player with new features
YouTube just rolled out a fresh look for its TV app video player, which was first showcased as part of YouTube's 20th anniversary in April.
Now, the video title sits up in the top-left corner, and there's a handy "Description" button so you can check out details without leaving the video.
What's new and different?
Playback controls have been updated for smoother play, pause, and skip actions.
There's also a permanent "Subscribe" button that switches to "Notify Me" when you're checking out upcoming live streams.
Sports fans get multiview options for live games, and YouTube Music or Premium users have a new "Display Mode."
Heads up: using your remote's arrows now brings up the interface instead of skipping ahead—so it might take a little getting used to.
The update is rolling out widely and works on devices like Google TV Streamer and Apple TV.