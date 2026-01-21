YouTube TV is getting a customizable multiview in 2026
Technology
YouTube TV will soon let you build your own multiview—mixing sports, news, or entertainment channels you choose from eligible streams on one screen.
No more being stuck with preset combos; you can watch up to four different shows at once, however you like.
How it works
Just press the down button on your remote to set up your multiview.
You can pick what goes where and adjust audio or focus for each stream.
New plans for every vibe
Alongside the new feature, YouTube TV is rolling out over 10 genre-based plans, including a Sports Plan with ESPN, FS1, NBC Sports Network and add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket.
Subscribers will retain fan-favorite features such as unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays and fantasy view.
Pricing will be announced closer to launch in early 2026.