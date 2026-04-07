YouTube TV offers new subscribers $45 off and 21-day trial
Technology
Thinking of cutting the cord?
YouTube TV is giving new subscribers $45 off their first three months, bringing the monthly price down to $67.99 during that time.
You also get a 21-day free trial, so you can check out everything risk-free before deciding if it's your thing.
YouTube TV: no contracts, unlimited DVR
No contracts, no sneaky fees: You can cancel anytime.
You'll have access to big channels like ABC, NBC, AMC, and FX, unlimited DVR for all your shows, and up to six profiles per account (perfect for roommates or family).
Streaming works on three devices at once.
Compared to options like Sling TV, which lets you customize more, YouTube TV keeps things simple and straightforward with plenty of channels right out of the box.