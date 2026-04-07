YouTube TV offers new subscribers $45 off and 21-day trial

YouTube TV: no contracts, unlimited DVR

No contracts, no sneaky fees: You can cancel anytime.

You'll have access to big channels like ABC, NBC, AMC, and FX, unlimited DVR for all your shows, and up to six profiles per account (perfect for roommates or family).

Streaming works on three devices at once.

Compared to options like Sling TV, which lets you customize more, YouTube TV keeps things simple and straightforward with plenty of channels right out of the box.