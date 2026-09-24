YouTube unveils AI tools in Studio for creators and viewers
YouTube just dropped a bunch of new AI-powered features to make life easier for creators and more fun for viewers.
Now, you can get feedback on your video drafts, channel-matched thumbnails that match your channel's vibe, and even test out different video edits, all straight from YouTube Studio.
YouTube expands shopping and Gemini features
AI is stepping in to help creators moderate comments and edit Shorts with Gemini: think cutting out awkward pauses or adding music in a snap.
Shopping just got bigger too: The YouTube Shopping affiliate program will expand to 35 countries by year-end, and creators in India and Brazil will soon be able to tag Amazon products.
Plus, US users will see Custom Feeds tailored to their interests, and the Ask YouTube feature is getting smarter with voice commands and shopping help on TV.
All these updates are rolling out soon.