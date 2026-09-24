YouTube unveils AI tools in Studio for creators and viewers

AI is stepping in to help creators moderate comments and edit Shorts with Gemini: think cutting out awkward pauses or adding music in a snap.

Shopping just got bigger too: The YouTube Shopping affiliate program will expand to 35 countries by year-end, and creators in India and Brazil will soon be able to tag Amazon products.

Plus, US users will see Custom Feeds tailored to their interests, and the Ask YouTube feature is getting smarter with voice commands and shopping help on TV.

All these updates are rolling out soon.