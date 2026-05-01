YouTube unveils Ask YouTube and Gemini Omni at Google I/O Technology May 20, 2026

YouTube announced two upcoming features at Google I/O: Ask YouTube and Gemini Omni, the model coming to YouTube's Shorts Remix tool.

With Ask YouTube, premium users 18 and older can search by simply chatting with the AI: ask stuff like users can ask more complex search questions using Gemini in YouTube and it finds videos that actually fit your question.

No more endless scrolling; the AI gets what you mean.