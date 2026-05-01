YouTube unveils Ask YouTube and Gemini Omni at Google I/O
YouTube announced two upcoming features at Google I/O: Ask YouTube and Gemini Omni, the model coming to YouTube's Shorts Remix tool.
With Ask YouTube, premium users 18 and older can search by simply chatting with the AI: ask stuff like users can ask more complex search questions using Gemini in YouTube and it finds videos that actually fit your question.
No more endless scrolling; the AI gets what you mean.
YouTube Shorts gets labeled AI remixes
Gemini Omni takes Shorts Remix to the next level, letting you tweak styles or even add yourself into existing videos, all powered by generative AI.
The best part? Every remix includes AI metadata labeling it as such, with a link back to the original source video.
If you're a creator, you can turn off remixing if you want to keep your content protected.