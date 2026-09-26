YouTube unveils Ask YouTube to provide product specs on TV
YouTube just announced a fresh set of AI-powered tools at its Made on YouTube event, aiming to make life easier for creators.
The big update is the Ask YouTube feature, which lets you ask about products and subsequently know their specifications directly from a video's watch page, even on your TV.
YouTube outlines new AI creator tools
Coming in early 2027, a Gemini AI-powered editing assistant will help creators quickly trim clips and reorder frames.
There is also Ask Studio, which looks at old videos and suggests new thumbnails to boost views.
Plus, regional product tags will be redirected to local deals from regional retailers, with prices displayed in local currencies.
And for smoother comment sections, YouTube is testing an AI tool that learns each creator's moderation style for more personalized control.