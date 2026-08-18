YouTube will count views immediately starting August 24 including Shorts
Technology
Starting August 24, YouTube will count a view as soon as someone hits play or joins a live stream, instead of waiting for 30 seconds.
This update is meant to make things fair across all video types (including Shorts) and fix complaints about confusing view counts.
YouTube aligns with TikTok Instagram views
This move puts YouTube in line with TikTok and Instagram, where views are counted instantly.
While public view numbers will likely jump up, YouTube says creator earnings and monetization won't be affected.
Creators can still see detailed stats like "Engaged Views" in YouTube Analytics.
Also, from 2027, new creators will need double the watch hours or Shorts views to start earning money, so hitting those milestones just got a bit tougher.