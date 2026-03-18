YouTube will stream parts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Technology Mar 18, 2026

FIFA just made watching the 2026 World Cup a lot easier for everyone, especially if you love YouTube.

For the first time, broadcasters can live stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels.

Plus, you'll find select full games, highlights, behind-the-scenes moments, and more on the platform.

The tournament kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19 across the US Canada, and Mexico with a record 48 teams.