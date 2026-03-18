YouTube will stream parts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
FIFA just made watching the 2026 World Cup a lot easier for everyone, especially if you love YouTube.
For the first time, broadcasters can live stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels.
Plus, you'll find select full games, highlights, behind-the-scenes moments, and more on the platform.
The tournament kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19 across the US Canada, and Mexico with a record 48 teams.
YouTube creators will get special access to behind-the-scenes content
YouTube creators from around the world will get special access to bring fans unique behind-the-scenes content and fresh analysis.
The official FIFA channel is also loading up its digital vault with classic matches and iconic moments, perfect for reliving football history or catching up if you missed out.
FIFA and YouTube expand their partnership
FIFA says this move is all about connecting with today's viewers "in ways never seen before."
Building on YouTube's role in previous tournaments, FIFA and YouTube are expanding their partnership to broaden digital coverage, increase accessibility, and help engage the next generation of fans.