YouTuber sues Runway AI for scraping videos to train AI Technology Feb 25, 2026

David Gardner, a YouTuber from LA, is suing Runway AI for allegedly downloading his and other creators' YouTube videos without permission to train its generative AI.

He says Runway bypassed YouTube's copyright protections and that the company violated YouTube's terms of service and California's unfair competition law.

Gardner hopes to represent fellow creators in a class action and is asking for damages.