YouTube's 'Ask' feature now on TVs: How it works
YouTube is testing its "Ask" feature on smart TVs, consoles, and streaming devices.
Participating users can ask questions about what they're watching—like song lyrics or recipe ingredients—by pressing the microphone button on the TV remote.
It even handles follow-up questions, making it easier to get info without leaving the couch.
Ask was used by over 20 million people late last year
Late last year, more than 20 million users learned more about the content they watched through Ask.
YouTube says this AI tool helps turn curiosity into quick answers, and creators are loving it too—with more than a million channels using AI tools every day.
YouTube's upcoming plans include multiview and new TV layouts
Right now, Ask is being tested with Premium Labs users before going wide.
It's part of YouTube's bigger upcoming plans—including customizable multiviews and new TV plans for sports, entertainment, and news—all aimed at making watching (and searching) way smoother.