YouTube's Gemini AI 'Ask' feature expands to TVs, consoles
YouTube's Gemini-powered "Ask" tool is being tested on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices.
First launched for phones and desktops (launch year not specified in source), this feature lets you ask questions about videos, get quick summaries, or discover related content—all while you watch.
Right now, it's being tested with Premium Labs users on select videos as of February 19, 2026.
How to use the Ask feature
While watching a video, just look for the Ask button with the Gemini sparkle icon.
Tap it or use your remote's mic to ask things like "What ingredients are they using for this recipe?" or "What's the story behind this song's lyrics?"
Gemini AI works in the background to deliver that answer.
The Ask feature has caught on fast—It's available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean in select regions for eligible accounts only.