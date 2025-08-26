YouTube's new 'Hype' feature lets you support smaller creators Technology Aug 26, 2025

YouTube just rolled out "Hype," a new feature aimed at boosting smaller creators (those with under 500,000 subscribers).

Now live in 39 countries—including the US, UK, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and India—Hype lets users boost up to three videos per week from their favorite rising creators.

These hyped videos show up on a special leaderboard in the Explore menu, making it easier for fresh talent to get discovered.