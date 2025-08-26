Next Article
This AI startup is helping farmers cut greenhouse gas emissions
Mitti Labs, a New York startup, is tackling methane emissions from rice farms by blending AI with on-the-ground farmer training.
Using satellite data and smart tech, they help farmers in India adopt climate-friendly methods—thanks to a partnership with The Nature Conservancy.
Their tools track emissions and boost profits
What's cool is Mitti Labs's approach actually boosts small farmers' profits by about 15%, while cutting greenhouse gasses and creating carbon credits.
Their AI tools make it simple to track emissions, making sustainable farming more doable across Asia where most of the world's rice is grown.