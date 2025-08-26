Kerala government launches 'Digital Kerala-Our Kerala' initiative

The project aims to enhance user experience

The highlight is the "Nammude Keralam" portal and app—think one-stop access to tons of government services.

You'll also see AI chatbots on WhatsApp and other popular platforms to help answer questions anytime.

Plus, there's a real-time satisfaction tracker for users, plans for a unified welfare registry, better data sharing between departments, and even training for officials in AI tools.

The project puts a strong focus on cybersecurity awareness too—including a ₹623.6 crore proposal submitted under the IndiaAI Mission Collaboration.