Kerala government launches 'Digital Kerala-Our Kerala' initiative
Kerala's government has launched the "Digital Kerala-Our Kerala" initiative to bring state services into the digital age.
Approved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this project is all about making government services smoother, boosting tech use, keeping data safer, and helping officials level up their digital skills.
The project aims to enhance user experience
The highlight is the "Nammude Keralam" portal and app—think one-stop access to tons of government services.
You'll also see AI chatbots on WhatsApp and other popular platforms to help answer questions anytime.
Plus, there's a real-time satisfaction tracker for users, plans for a unified welfare registry, better data sharing between departments, and even training for officials in AI tools.
The project puts a strong focus on cybersecurity awareness too—including a ₹623.6 crore proposal submitted under the IndiaAI Mission Collaboration.