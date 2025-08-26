This 16-year-old developed AI device to help people with slurred speech
Pranet Khetan, a 16-year-old from Gurgaon, has built Paraspeak—an affordable AI device that transforms slurred speech into clear Hindi.
Designed for people with dysarthria, a neurological condition that makes speaking tough, Paraspeak uses a wearable mic and cloud-based AI to help users communicate more easily.
It's priced at just ₹2,000.
How Khetan built Paraspeak
Khetan, a Class 11 student at Shiv Nadar School, got the idea after seeing how hard it was for paralysis patients to express themselves.
He didn't just stop at the idea—he created India's first dataset of Hindi dysarthric speech and trained Paraspeak using advanced deep learning models (think: tech similar to ChatGPT).
A step toward accessible tech
Paraspeak isn't just smart—it's practical. Multiple users can share it and get real-time speech output.
The device even won the Fourth Grand Award in Biomedical Engineering at Regeneron ISEF 2025.
With millions affected by dysarthria worldwide but still sharp mentally, Khetan's work is a huge step forward for accessible tech in India—and proof that young minds can drive real change.