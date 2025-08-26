Next Article
Tesla's robotaxi service hits bumpy road with self-driving cars
Tesla's new Robotaxi service, which rolled out in Austin this June, is running into some real-world problems.
Riders have noticed the cars making sudden stops and driving unpredictably, and one awkward left-turn glitch even needed a safety monitor to step in with help from Tesla support.
It's clear self-driving isn't quite there yet.
In California, Tesla can't go fully driverless
Over in California, Tesla can't go fully driverless—regulators require a human behind the wheel for now.
This gap between what Tesla promises and what's actually happening shows just how tricky it is to launch truly autonomous taxis when strict rules are in play.