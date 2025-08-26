Tesla's robotaxi service hits bumpy road with self-driving cars Technology Aug 26, 2025

Tesla's new Robotaxi service, which rolled out in Austin this June, is running into some real-world problems.

Riders have noticed the cars making sudden stops and driving unpredictably, and one awkward left-turn glitch even needed a safety monitor to step in with help from Tesla support.

It's clear self-driving isn't quite there yet.